Insiders who sold US$17m worth of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL were amply compensated

Even though Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) stock gained 9.3% last week, insiders who sold US$17m worth of stock over the past year are probably better off. Holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale. Thus selling at an average price of US$348, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best decision.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Old Dominion Freight Line Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive Chairman of the Board, David Congdon, sold US$15m worth of shares at a price of US$355 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$279. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Old Dominion Freight Line insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Old Dominion Freight Line Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Old Dominion Freight Line insiders own about US$2.7b worth of shares (which is 8.6% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Old Dominion Freight Line Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Old Dominion Freight Line insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Old Dominion Freight Line insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Old Dominion Freight Line.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

