Insiders who sold US$14m worth of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO were amply compensated

Assured Guaranty Ltd.'s (NYSE:AGO) stock rose 11% last week, but insiders who sold US$14m worth of stock over the last year are probably in a more advantageous position. Holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale. Thus selling at an average price of US$58.34, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best decision.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Assured Guaranty Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Deputy Chairman, Dominic Frederico, for US$4.9m worth of shares, at about US$57.77 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$51.53. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Assured Guaranty than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:AGO Insider Trading Volume October 5th 2022

Insiders At Assured Guaranty Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Assured Guaranty insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. We can see that Chief Investment Officer & Head of Asset Management David Buzen paid US$293k for shares in the company. No-one sold. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Does Assured Guaranty Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Assured Guaranty insiders own 4.7% of the company, currently worth about US$149m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Assured Guaranty Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. However, the longer term transactions are not so encouraging. The high levels of insider ownership, and the recent buying by an insider suggests they are well aligned and optimistic. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Assured Guaranty (including 2 which can't be ignored).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

