Insiders who sold US$120m worth of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) stock last year were handsomely rewarded

Even though Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) stock gained 8.2% last week, insiders who sold US$120m worth of stock over the past year are probably better off. Selling at an average price of US$440, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best move for these insiders because their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Monolithic Power Systems Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Founder Michael Hsing was not the only time they sold Monolithic Power Systems shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$15m worth of shares at a price of US$401 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$395. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Insiders in Monolithic Power Systems didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Monolithic Power Systems Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Monolithic Power Systems. Specifically, insiders ditched US$23m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership Of Monolithic Power Systems

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Monolithic Power Systems insiders own 5.0% of the company, currently worth about US$920m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Monolithic Power Systems Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought Monolithic Power Systems stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. On the plus side, Monolithic Power Systems makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Monolithic Power Systems that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

Of course Monolithic Power Systems may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.