Insiders who sold US$1.9m worth of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) stock last year were handsomely rewarded

Innospec Inc.'s (NASDAQ:IOSP) stock rose 3.6% last week, but insiders who sold US$1.9m worth of stock over the last year are probably in a more advantageous position. Selling at an average price of US$94.79, which is higher than the current price, may have been the wisest decision for these insiders as their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Innospec

The President, Patrick Williams, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.1m worth of shares at a price of US$94.04 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of US$94.42. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 7.0% of Patrick Williams's holding.

Innospec insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Innospec

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Innospec insiders own about US$29m worth of shares. That equates to 1.2% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Innospec Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Innospec insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. Still, the insider transactions at Innospec in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Innospec, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

