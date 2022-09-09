Insiders who sold US$1.7m worth of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) stock last year were handsomely rewarded

Intapp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:INTA) stock rose 13% last week, but insiders who sold US$1.7m worth of stock over the last year are probably in a more advantageous position. Selling at an average price of US$21.15, which is higher than the current price, may have been the wisest decision for these insiders as their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Intapp

The Chairman & CEO, John Hall, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$374k worth of shares at a price of US$22.09 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$15.95. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Intapp insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGS:INTA Insider Trading Volume September 9th 2022

Does Intapp Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Intapp insiders own 11% of the company, worth about US$113m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Intapp Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Intapp insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Intapp, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Intapp.

