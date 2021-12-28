Insiders who sold US$1.6m worth of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) stock last year were handsomely rewarded

Last week, Trinseo PLC's (NYSE:TSE) stock jumped 9.4%, but insiders who sold US$1.6m worth of stock in over the past year are likely to be in a better position. Selling at an average price of US$65.97, which is higher than the current price, may have been the wisest decision for these insiders as their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Trinseo Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Pierre-Marie De Leener, for US$607k worth of shares, at about US$65.00 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$53.20). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In total, Trinseo insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. They sold for an average price of about US$65.97. It is certainly not great to see that insiders have sold shares in the company. But the selling was at much higher prices than the current share price (US$53.20), so it probably doesn't tell us a lot about the value on offer today. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:TSE Insider Trading Volume December 28th 2021

I will like Trinseo better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Trinseo Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Trinseo shares. In total, insider Alice L. Heezen-Dokianos sold US$101k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership of Trinseo

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Trinseo insiders own 1.1% of the company, worth about US$22m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Trinseo Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. On the plus side, Trinseo makes money, and is growing profits. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Trinseo (3 are a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

But note: Trinseo may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

