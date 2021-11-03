Insiders who sold UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) earlier this year probably made the right call as market cap dropped by US$120m

Over the past year, insiders sold US$470k worth of UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) stock at an average price of US$219 per share allowing them to get the most out of their money. The company's market worth decreased by US$120m over the past week after the stock price dropped 3.1%, although insiders were able to minimize their losses

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At UniFirst

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Phillip Cohen, for US$178k worth of shares, at about US$218 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$196. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of UniFirst shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:UNF Insider Trading Volume November 3rd 2021

Insiders at UniFirst Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, UniFirst insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. We can see that Independent Director Kathleen Camilli paid US$100k for shares in the company. No-one sold. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Does UniFirst Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. UniFirst insiders own 9.8% of the company, currently worth about US$365m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At UniFirst Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. On the other hand the transaction history, over the last year, isn't so positive. The high levels of insider ownership, and the recent buying by an insider suggests they are well aligned and optimistic. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in UniFirst, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

