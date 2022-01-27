Insiders who sold Triumph Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:TGI) earlier this year didn't have to weather this week's 7.5% slide

Despite the fact that Triumph Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:TGI) value has dropped 7.5% in the last week insiders who sold US$589k worth of stock in the past 12 months have had less success. The average selling price of US$16.75 is still lower than the current share price, or in other words, insiders would have been better off holding on to their shares.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Triumph Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Richard Goglia, for US$434k worth of shares, at about US$17.49 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$18.73, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was 100% of Richard Goglia's holding.

In the last year Triumph Group insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:TGI Insider Trading Volume January 27th 2022

Insider Ownership of Triumph Group

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Triumph Group insiders own about US$18m worth of shares. That equates to 1.5% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Triumph Group Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Triumph Group insiders. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Triumph Group (including 1 which is potentially serious).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

