Insiders who sold TE Connectivity Ltd.'s (NYSE:TEL) earlier year may find some solace in the 11% drop

Despite the fact that TE Connectivity Ltd.'s (NYSE:TEL) value has dropped 11% in the last week insiders who sold US$1.9m worth of stock in the past 12 months have had less success. Insiders would probably have been better off holding on to their shares given that the average selling price of US$131 is still lower than the current share price.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At TE Connectivity

The Executive VP & General Counsel, John Jenkins, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.2m worth of shares at a price of US$136 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$137). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 37% of John Jenkins's holding.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of TE Connectivity shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:TEL Insider Trading Volume January 28th 2022

Does TE Connectivity Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. TE Connectivity insiders own 0.2% of the company, currently worth about US$101m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At TE Connectivity Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no TE Connectivity insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of TE Connectivity insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in TE Connectivity, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

