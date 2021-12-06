Insiders who sold SVB Financial Group's (NASDAQ:SIVB) earlier year may find some solace in the 5.5% drop

SVB Financial Group's (NASDAQ:SIVB) value has fallen 5.5% in the last week, but insiders who sold US$13m worth of stock over the last year have had less success. Insiders might have been better off holding onto their shares, given that the average selling price of US$491 is still below the current share price.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At SVB Financial Group

The Independent Chairman of the Board, Roger Dunbar, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.5m worth of shares at a price of US$537 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$675, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 24% of Roger Dunbar's holding.

In total, SVB Financial Group insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:SIVB Insider Trading Volume December 6th 2021

I will like SVB Financial Group better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that SVB Financial Group insiders own 0.4% of the company, worth about US$175m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At SVB Financial Group Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the SVB Financial Group insiders selling. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for SVB Financial Group that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

Of course SVB Financial Group may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

