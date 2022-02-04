Insiders who sold Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) earlier this year probably made the right call as market cap dropped by US$2.2m

Over the past year, insiders sold US$468k worth of Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) stock at an average price of US$19.24 per share allowing them to get the most out of their money. The company's market valuation decreased by US$2.2m after the stock price dropped 10% over the past week, but insiders were spared from painful losses.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Summer Infant Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider, Jason Macari, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$420k worth of shares at a price of US$20.07 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$8.93. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Insiders in Summer Infant didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:SUMR Insider Trading Volume February 4th 2022

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 32% of Summer Infant shares, worth about US$6.2m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Summer Infant Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. Our analysis of Summer Infant insider transactions leaves us cautious. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Summer Infant (1 is concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

