Insiders who sold STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) earlier this year probably made the right call as market cap dropped by US$195m

Over the past year, insiders sold US$180k worth of STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) stock at an average price of US$35.92 per share allowing them to get the most out of their money. The company’s market cap plunged by US$195m after price dropped by 3.1% last week but insiders were able to limit their loss to an extent.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At STORE Capital

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Joseph Donovan, sold US$180k worth of shares at a price of US$35.92 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$28.12). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Joseph Donovan.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:STOR Insider Trading Volume August 9th 2022

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. STORE Capital insiders own about US$75m worth of shares. That equates to 0.9% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About STORE Capital Insiders?

The fact that there have been no STORE Capital insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by STORE Capital insiders. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with STORE Capital (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

