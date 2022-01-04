Insiders who sold SEMrush Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:SEMR) earlier this year didn't have to weather this week's 7.6% slide

Even though SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SEMR) has fallen by 7.6% over the past week , insiders who sold US$10m worth of stock over the past year have had less luck. Insiders might have been better off holding onto their shares, given that the average selling price of US$19.73 is still below the current share price.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At SEMrush Holdings

The Co-Founder, Oleg Shchegolev, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$9.8m worth of shares at a price of US$19.68 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of US$19.81. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 11% of Oleg Shchegolev's holding.

In total, SEMrush Holdings insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:SEMR Insider Trading Volume January 3rd 2022

Insiders at SEMrush Holdings Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of SEMrush Holdings shares. Specifically, Co-Founder Oleg Shchegolev ditched US$9.8m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. SEMrush Holdings insiders own 57% of the company, currently worth about US$1.6b based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About SEMrush Holdings Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought SEMrush Holdings stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for SEMrush Holdings and we suggest you have a look.

