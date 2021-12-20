Insiders who sold Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated's (NYSE:RBA) earlier year may find some solace in the 7.3% drop

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated's (NYSE:RBA) stock price has dropped 7.3% in the previous week, but insiders who sold US$1.4m in stock over the past year have had less luck. Insiders would probably have been better off holding on to their shares given that the average selling price of US$58.73 is still lower than the current share price.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Karl Werner, sold US$856k worth of shares at a price of US$57.50 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$62.62). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 35% of Karl Werner's holding.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:RBA Insider Trading Volume December 20th 2021

Insider Ownership of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From our data, it seems that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers insiders own 0.09% of the company, worth about US$6.5m. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares in the last quarter. Our analysis of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers insider transactions leaves us unenthusiastic. And we're not picking up on high enough insider ownership to give us any comfort. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

