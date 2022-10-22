Insiders who sold Privia Health Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PRVA) earlier year may find some solace in the 4.0% drop

Despite the fact that Privia Health Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PRVA) value has dropped 4.0% in the last week insiders who sold US$13m worth of stock in the past 12 months have had less success. Insiders might have been better off holding onto their shares, given that the average selling price of US$27.70 is still below the current share price.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Privia Health Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Founder & Director, Jeffrey Butler, for US$12m worth of shares, at about US$27.70 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$32.09. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 8.2% of Jeffrey Butler's stake.

In the last year Privia Health Group insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Privia Health Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Privia Health Group insiders own 5.2% of the company, currently worth about US$184m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Privia Health Group Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Privia Health Group shares in the last quarter. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Privia Health Group insiders selling. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Privia Health Group. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Privia Health Group you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

