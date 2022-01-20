Insiders who sold Nucor Corporation's (NYSE:NUE) earlier year may find some solace in the 9.1% drop

Even though Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has fallen by 9.1% over the past week , insiders who sold US$12m worth of stock over the past year have had less luck. Insiders might have been better off holding onto their shares, given that the average selling price of US$85.52 is still below the current share price.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Nucor Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider, Craig Feldman, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.9m worth of shares at a price of US$62.61 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$104, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 35% of Craig Feldman's holding.

Nucor insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:NUE Insider Trading Volume January 20th 2022

Insiders at Nucor Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Nucor. Specifically, President Leon Topalian ditched US$925k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does Nucor Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Nucor insiders own 0.5% of the company, currently worth about US$142m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Nucor Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Nucor stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, Nucor makes money, and is growing profits. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Be aware that Nucor is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is concerning...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

