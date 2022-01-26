Insiders who sold Meta Financial Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CASH) earlier this year didn't have to weather this week's 6.1% slide

Even though Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has fallen by 6.1% over the past week , insiders who sold US$685k worth of stock over the past year have had less luck. Insiders might have been better off holding onto their shares, given that the average selling price of US$50.50 is still below the current share price.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Meta Financial Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Michael Kramer, sold US$173k worth of shares at a price of US$57.55 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$57.48. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Meta Financial Group insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:CASH Insider Trading Volume January 26th 2022

Meta Financial Group Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Meta Financial Group shares. In total, Independent Director Michael Kramer sold US$292k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does Meta Financial Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Meta Financial Group insiders own about US$36m worth of shares. That equates to 2.1% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Meta Financial Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Meta Financial Group stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, Meta Financial Group makes money, and is growing profits. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - Meta Financial Group has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

