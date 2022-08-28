Insiders who sold Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.'s (NYSE:MMC) earlier this year didn't have to weather this week's 3.4% slide

Despite the fact that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.'s (NYSE:MMC) value has dropped 3.4% in the last week insiders who sold US$1.9m worth of stock in the past 12 months have had less success. Insiders might have been better off holding onto their shares, given that the average selling price of US$160 is still below the current share price.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Morton Schapiro, for US$1.4m worth of shares, at about US$157 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$166, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was 100% of Morton Schapiro's stake.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:MMC Insider Trading Volume August 28th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Marsh & McLennan Companies

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Marsh & McLennan Companies insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about US$200m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Marsh & McLennan Companies Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Marsh & McLennan Companies insiders selling. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Marsh & McLennan Companies and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

