Insiders who sold Lululemon Athletica Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LULU) earlier year may find some solace in the 5.5% drop

Lululemon Athletica Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LULU) value has fallen 5.5% in the last week, but insiders who sold US$6.0m worth of stock over the last year have had less success. Insiders would probably have been better off holding on to their shares given that the average selling price of US$401 is still lower than the current share price.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Lululemon Athletica Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chief Product Officer, Michelle Choe, for US$3.3m worth of shares, at about US$427 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$402. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

In total, Lululemon Athletica insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:LULU Insider Trading Volume December 16th 2021

Lululemon Athletica Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Lululemon Athletica. In total, Independent Director Kathryn Henry sold US$108k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Lululemon Athletica insiders own 4.0% of the company, currently worth about US$2.1b based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Lululemon Athletica Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Lululemon Athletica stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. But it is good to see that Lululemon Athletica is growing earnings. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Lululemon Athletica. For example - Lululemon Athletica has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

