Insiders who sold Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) earlier this year probably made the right call as market cap dropped by US$14m

Insiders at Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) sold US$59k worth of stock at an average price of US$8.50 a share over the past year, making the most of their investment. The company’s market cap plunged by US$14m after price dropped by 15% last week but insiders were able to limit their loss to an extent.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Invacare Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Baiju Shah, for US$59k worth of shares, at about US$8.50 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$2.22. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Baiju Shah.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:IVC Insider Trading Volume January 31st 2022

Insider Ownership of Invacare

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data suggests Invacare insiders own 5.0% of the company, worth about US$3.9m. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Invacare Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. The insider transactions at Invacare are not inspiring us to buy. And we're not picking up on high enough insider ownership to give us any comfort. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Invacare and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

