Insiders who sold Halliburton Company's (NYSE:HAL) earlier year may find some solace in the 5.9% drop

Despite the fact that Halliburton Company's (NYSE:HAL) value has dropped 5.9% in the last week insiders who sold US$862k worth of stock in the past 12 months have had less success. Given that the average selling price of US$19.33 is still lower than the current share price, insiders would probably have been better off keeping their shares.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Halliburton

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Murry Gerber, sold US$862k worth of shares at a price of US$19.33 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$30.01, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 7.6% of Murry Gerber's holding. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Murry Gerber.

Insider Ownership Of Halliburton

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.4% of Halliburton shares, worth about US$96m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Halliburton Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Halliburton insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. Still, the insider transactions at Halliburton in the last 12 months are not very heartening. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Halliburton (1 is potentially serious) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

