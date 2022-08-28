Insiders who sold Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:EDR) earlier year may find some solace in the 4.2% drop

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:EDR) value has fallen 4.2% in the last week, but insiders who sold US$3.3m worth of stock over the last year have had less success. Insiders would probably have been better off holding on to their shares given that the average selling price of US$20.72 is still lower than the current share price.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Endeavor Group Holdings

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the CEO & Director, Ariel Emanuel, for US$3.3m worth of shares, at about US$21.40 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$22.59, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 9.9% of Ariel Emanuel's stake. Ariel Emanuel was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:EDR Insider Trading Volume August 28th 2022

Endeavor Group Holdings Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Endeavor Group Holdings shares. Specifically, CEO & Director Ariel Emanuel ditched US$3.3m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership Of Endeavor Group Holdings

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Endeavor Group Holdings insiders own about US$177m worth of shares (which is 1.7% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Endeavor Group Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold Endeavor Group Holdings shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, Endeavor Group Holdings makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Endeavor Group Holdings. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Endeavor Group Holdings (1 is a bit concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

