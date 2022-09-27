Insiders who sold Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) earlier this year probably made the right call as market cap dropped by US$442m

Over the past year, insiders sold US$207k worth of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) stock at an average price of US$22.67 per share allowing them to get the most out of their money. After the stock price dropped 9.7% last week, the company's market value declined by US$442m, but insiders were able to mitigate their losses.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Element Solutions

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Nichelle Maynard-Elliott, for US$207k worth of shares, at about US$22.67 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$16.76). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. Nichelle Maynard-Elliott was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:ESI Insider Trading Volume September 27th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Element Solutions

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Element Solutions insiders own 7.2% of the company, currently worth about US$294m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Element Solutions Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Element Solutions insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Element Solutions, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Element Solutions (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

