Insiders who sold Curtiss-Wright Corporation's (NYSE:CW) earlier year may find some solace in the 4.4% drop

Curtiss-Wright Corporation's (NYSE:CW) value has fallen 4.4% in the last week, but insiders who sold US$3.8m worth of stock over the last year have had less success. Insiders might have been better off holding onto their shares, given that the average selling price of US$142 is still below the current share price.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Curtiss-Wright

The Director, David Adams, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.4m worth of shares at a price of US$133 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$145, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 14% of David Adams's stake.

In the last year Curtiss-Wright insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:CW Insider Trading Volume September 19th 2022

I will like Curtiss-Wright better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does Curtiss-Wright Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 0.9% of Curtiss-Wright shares, worth about US$48m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Curtiss-Wright Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. Our analysis of Curtiss-Wright insider transactions leaves us cautious. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - Curtiss-Wright has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Of course Curtiss-Wright may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.