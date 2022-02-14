Insiders who sold CDW Corporation's (NASDAQ:CDW) earlier year may find some solace in the 7.0% drop

Despite the fact that CDW Corporation's (NASDAQ:CDW) value has dropped 7.0% in the last week insiders who sold US$1.6m worth of stock in the past 12 months have had less success. Insiders might have been better off holding onto their shares, given that the average selling price of US$173 is still below the current share price.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At CDW

The Independent Director, Donna Zarcone, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.2m worth of shares at a price of US$165 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$179). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was 100% of Donna Zarcone's stake.

In the last year CDW insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:CDW Insider Trading Volume February 14th 2022

Does CDW Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 0.4% of CDW shares, worth about US$94m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The CDW Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded CDW shares in the last quarter. Still, the insider transactions at CDW in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of CDW.

