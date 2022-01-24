Insiders who sold CarGurus, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CARG) earlier this year didn't have to weather this week's 7.0% slide

Despite the fact that CarGurus, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CARG) value has dropped 7.0% in the last week insiders who sold US$8.6m worth of stock in the past 12 months have had less success. The average selling price of US$29.53 is still lower than the current share price, or in other words, insiders would have been better off holding on to their shares.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

CarGurus Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Founder & Executive Chairman, E. Steinert, for US$1.6m worth of shares, at about US$31.59 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$29.69. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

In the last year CarGurus insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:CARG Insider Trading Volume January 24th 2022

Insiders at CarGurus Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at CarGurus. In total, Founder & Executive Chairman E. Steinert sold US$1.1m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership of CarGurus

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that CarGurus insiders own 15% of the company, worth about US$521m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About CarGurus Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought CarGurus stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since CarGurus is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for CarGurus you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

