Insiders who sold Axonics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AXNX) earlier this year didn't have to weather this week's 3.0% slide

Despite the fact that Axonics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AXNX) value has dropped 3.0% in the last week insiders who sold US$1.7m worth of stock in the past 12 months have had less success. Insiders might have been better off holding onto their shares, given that the average selling price of US$52.02 is still below the current share price.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Axonics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The President & CFO, Danny Dearen, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$902k worth of shares at a price of US$49.03 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$70.08). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 32% of Danny Dearen's stake.

In the last year Axonics insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:AXNX Insider Trading Volume August 12th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Axonics

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.9% of Axonics shares, worth about US$31m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Axonics Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. Still, the insider transactions at Axonics in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Axonics. While conducting our analysis, we found that Axonics has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

