Insiders who sold Avid Technology, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AVID) earlier year may find some solace in the 6.7% drop

Avid Technology, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AVID) stock price has dropped 6.7% in the previous week, but insiders who sold US$2.3m in stock over the past year have had less luck. Insiders would probably have been better off holding on to their shares given that the average selling price of US$24.89 is still lower than the current share price.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Avid Technology Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Senior VP and GM of Audio & Music Solutions, Dana Ruzicka, sold US$749k worth of shares at a price of US$20.33 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$29.26, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 10% of Dana Ruzicka's holding.

Avid Technology insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:AVID Insider Trading Volume February 8th 2022

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insiders at Avid Technology Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Avid Technology. In total, insiders sold US$759k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership of Avid Technology

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 7.3% of Avid Technology shares, worth about US$96m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Avid Technology Insiders?

Insiders sold Avid Technology shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But it is good to see that Avid Technology is growing earnings. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Avid Technology (1 is potentially serious!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

But note: Avid Technology may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.