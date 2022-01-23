Insiders who sold American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) earlier this year probably made the right call as market cap dropped by US$46m

Insiders seem to have made the most of their holdings by selling US$36k worth of American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) stock at an average sell price of US$11.98 during the past year. The company’s market cap plunged by US$46m after price dropped by 17% last week but insiders were able to limit their loss to an extent.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At American Superconductor

There wasn't any very large single transaction over the last year, but we can still observe some trading.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:AMSC Insider Trading Volume January 23rd 2022

Insiders at American Superconductor Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw some American Superconductor insider selling. Independent Director Vikram Budhraja divested only US$36k worth of shares in that time. Neither the lack of buying nor the presence of selling is heartening. But the amount sold isn't enough for us to put any weight on it.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. American Superconductor insiders own about US$20m worth of shares. That equates to 9.0% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At American Superconductor Tell Us?

Our data shows a little more insider selling, but no insider buying, in the last three months. However, the sales are not big enough to concern us at all. We're a little cautious about the insider selling at American Superconductor. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for American Superconductor you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

