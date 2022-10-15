Insiders who sold agilon health, inc.'s (NYSE:AGL) earlier year may find some solace in the 6.1% drop

agilon health, inc.'s (NYSE:AGL) stock price has dropped 6.1% in the previous week, but insiders who sold US$3.4m in stock over the past year have had less luck. Insiders would probably have been better off holding on to their shares given that the average selling price of US$19.46 is still lower than the current share price.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At agilon health

The insider, Michael Smith, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.8m worth of shares at a price of US$19.53 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$21.18). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was 93% of Michael Smith's holding.

In the last year agilon health insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that agilon health insiders own 1.0% of the company, worth about US$88m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At agilon health Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded agilon health shares in the last quarter. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by agilon health insiders. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing agilon health. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for agilon health and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

