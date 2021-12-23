Insiders who sold Acushnet Holdings Corp.'s (NYSE:GOLF) earlier this year didn't have to weather this week's 3.9% slide

Even though Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) has fallen by 3.9% over the past week , insiders who sold US$1.1m worth of stock over the past year have had less luck. Given that the average selling price of US$49.29 is still lower than the current share price, insiders would probably have been better off keeping their shares.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Acushnet Holdings

The President of FootJoy, Christopher Lindner, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$639k worth of shares at a price of US$57.08 each. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$51.94. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign. Christopher Lindner was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

Christopher Lindner sold a total of 23.15k shares over the year at an average price of US$49.29. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:GOLF Insider Trading Volume December 23rd 2021

Insiders at Acushnet Holdings Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Acushnet Holdings. In total, President of FootJoy Christopher Lindner sold US$639k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does Acushnet Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Acushnet Holdings insiders own 2.3% of the company, worth about US$90m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Acushnet Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since Acushnet Holdings is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Acushnet Holdings. Be aware that Acushnet Holdings is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is concerning...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

