Insiders who purchased Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) stock last year recover some losses which currently stand at US$122k

Insiders who bought US$428k worth of Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) stock in the last year recovered part of their losses as the stock rose by 12% last week. However, total losses seen by insiders are still US$122k but in since the time of purchase.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Venus Concept

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO & Director Domenic Serafino for US$98k worth of shares, at about US$2.46 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$1.36 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While Venus Concept insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The average buy price was around US$1.90. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGM:VERO Insider Trading Volume December 13th 2021

Venus Concept Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Venus Concept insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. In total, insiders bought US$140k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Based on our data, Venus Concept insiders have about 2.2% of the stock, worth approximately US$1.6m. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Venus Concept Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Venus Concept insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Venus Concept (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

