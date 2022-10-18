Insiders who purchased Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) stock last year recover some losses which currently stand at US$19k

Some of the losses seen by insiders who purchased US$314k worth of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) shares over the past year were recovered after the stock increased by 9.6% over the past week. However, the purchase is proving to be a costly gamble, since losses made by insiders have totalled US$19k since the time of purchase.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Lead Independent Trustee Robert McCadden made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$120k worth of shares at a price of US$47.88 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$45.39 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Universal Health Realty Income Trust. Chairman Alan Miller spent US$194k on stock, and there wasn't any selling. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Does Universal Health Realty Income Trust Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 1.9% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares, worth about US$11m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Universal Health Realty Income Trust Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Universal Health Realty Income Trust we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Universal Health Realty Income Trust has 2 warning signs (1 is significant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

