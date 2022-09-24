Insiders who purchased this year lose US$58k as Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) stock drops to US$2.40

The recent 10% drop in Redwire Corporation's (NYSE:RDW) stock could come as a blow to insiders who purchased US$142k worth of stock at an average buy price of US$4.04 over the past 12 months. Insiders purchase with the hope of seeing their investments increase in value over time. However, due to recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth US$84k, which is not great.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Redwire Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Leslie Daniels for US$122k worth of shares, at about US$4.10 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$2.40). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Leslie Daniels was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Leslie Daniels bought 35.00k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$4.04. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:RDW Insider Trading Volume September 24th 2022

Redwire is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Does Redwire Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data suggests Redwire insiders own 2.5% of the company, worth about US$3.8m. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Redwire Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Redwire insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Redwire stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Redwire. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Redwire (1 is a bit unpleasant!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

But note: Redwire may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.