Insiders who purchased this year lose US$36k as Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) stock drops to US$115

The recent 13% drop in Veritiv Corporation's (NYSE:VRTV) stock could come as a blow to insiders who purchased US$392k worth of stock at an average buy price of US$127 over the past 12 months. Insiders invest with the hopes of seeing their money grow in value over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth US$357k, which is not what they expected.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Veritiv Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Chairman Stephen Macadam made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$202k worth of shares at a price of US$127 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$115 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Stephen Macadam was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Stephen Macadam bought a total of 3.10k shares over the year at an average price of US$127. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:VRTV Insider Trading Volume September 5th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Veritiv

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Veritiv insiders own 5.4% of the company, worth about US$87m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Veritiv Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in Veritiv and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Veritiv. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Veritiv has 2 warning signs (1 is concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

