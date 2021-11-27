Insiders who purchased this year lose US$100k as FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) stock drops to US$8.94

The recent price decline of 8.9% in FuelCell Energy, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FCEL) stock may have disappointed insiders who bought US$198k worth of shares at an average price of US$17.99 in the past 12 months. Insiders buy with the expectation to see their investments rise in value over a period of time. However, recent losses have rendered their above investment worth US$98k which is not ideal.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At FuelCell Energy

The President Jason Few made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$198k worth of shares at a price of US$17.99 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$8.94). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Jason Few was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:FCEL Insider Trading Volume November 27th 2021

Does FuelCell Energy Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that FuelCell Energy insiders own 3.6% of the company, worth about US$118m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The FuelCell Energy Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like FuelCell Energy insiders think the business has merit. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for FuelCell Energy you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

