Insiders who purchased Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) earlier this year lose an additional US$231k as the stock sinks to US$0.14

Insiders who bought US$414k worth of Quotient Limited's (NASDAQ:QTNT) stock at an average buy price of US$0.33 over the last year may be disappointed by the recent 24% decrease in the stock. This is not good as insiders invest based on expectations that their money will appreciate over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their original investment is now worth only US$183k.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Quotient

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Chairman of the Board Heino von Prondzynski bought US$140k worth of shares at a price of US$0.20 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$0.14. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$414k for 1.26m shares. On the other hand they divested 4.33k shares, for US$2.3k. In total, Quotient insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. Their average price was about US$0.33. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGM:QTNT Insider Trading Volume September 28th 2022

Quotient Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Quotient insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Overall, two insiders shelled out US$214k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data suggests Quotient insiders own 2.6% of the company, worth about US$503k. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Do The Quotient Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Quotient stock. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 6 warning signs for Quotient (2 can't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

