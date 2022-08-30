Insiders who purchased Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) earlier this year lose an additional US$4.9k as the stock sinks to US$58.64

Insiders who acquired US$64k worth of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:OLLI) stock at an average price of US$63.53 in the past 12 months may be dismayed by the recent 9.3% price decline. This is not good as insiders invest based on expectations that their money will appreciate over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their original investment is now worth only US$59k.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Stanley Fleishman for US$64k worth of shares, at about US$63.53 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$58.64). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Stanley Fleishman was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqGM:OLLI Insider Trading Volume August 30th 2022

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 0.3% of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings shares, worth about US$11m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

