Insiders who purchased Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) stock last year recover some losses which currently stand at US$38k

Insiders who bought US$257k worth of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) stock in the last year recovered part of their losses as the stock rose by 23% last week. The purchase, however, has proven to be a pricey bet, with losses currently totalling US$38k.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Immunic

The Chief Medical Officer Andreas Muehler made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$155k worth of shares at a price of US$15.54 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$11.85 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While Immunic insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The average buy price was around US$13.90. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:IMUX Insider Trading Volume January 17th 2022

Insider Ownership of Immunic

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 7.4% of Immunic shares, worth about US$23m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Immunic Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Immunic shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in Immunic and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Immunic you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

