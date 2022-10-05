Insiders who purchased Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GBCI) stock last year recover some losses which currently stand at US$5.5k

Insiders who purchased US$107k worth of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GBCI) shares over the past year recouped some of their losses after price gained 3.6% last week. The purchase, however, has proven to be a pricey bet, with losses currently totalling US$5.5k.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Glacier Bancorp

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Kristen Heck for US$56k worth of shares, at about US$59.12 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$51.71). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Glacier Bancorp insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:GBCI Insider Trading Volume October 5th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Glacier Bancorp

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Glacier Bancorp insiders own about US$26m worth of shares. That equates to 0.4% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Glacier Bancorp Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Glacier Bancorp and their transactions don't cause us concern. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Glacier Bancorp. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Glacier Bancorp you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

