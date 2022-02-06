Insiders who purchased Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) stock last year recover some losses which currently stand at US$17k

Some of the losses seen by insiders who purchased US$93k worth of Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) shares over the past year were recovered after the stock increased by 14% over the past week. However, the purchase is proving to be a costly gamble, since losses made by insiders have totalled US$17k since the time of purchase.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Edesa Biotech Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Director, Frank Oakes, sold US$58k worth of shares at a price of US$7.25 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$4.20. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. Frank Oakes was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$93k for 18.00k shares. But insiders sold 7.99k shares worth US$58k. Overall, Edesa Biotech insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:EDSA Insider Trading Volume February 6th 2022

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership of Edesa Biotech

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Edesa Biotech insiders own about US$11m worth of shares. That equates to 20% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Edesa Biotech Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Edesa Biotech insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Edesa Biotech and their transactions don't cause us concern. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example, Edesa Biotech has 5 warning signs (and 2 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

Of course Edesa Biotech may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.