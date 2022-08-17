Insiders who purchased Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) stock last year recover some losses which currently stand at US$8.9k

Some of the losses seen by insiders who purchased US$100k worth of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) shares over the past year were recovered after the stock increased by 17% over the past week. However, the purchase is proving to be an expensive wager as insiders are yet to get ahead of their losses which currently stand at US$8.9k since the time of purchase.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Akoustis Technologies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director J. McGuire bought US$100k worth of shares at a price of US$5.62 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$5.12). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. J. McGuire was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqCM:AKTS Insider Trading Volume August 17th 2022

Does Akoustis Technologies Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Akoustis Technologies insiders own 4.5% of the company, worth about US$13m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Akoustis Technologies Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in Akoustis Technologies and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Akoustis Technologies (including 1 which is a bit unpleasant).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

