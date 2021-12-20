Insiders who placed huge bets on Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) earlier this year would be disappointed with the 6.8% drop

The recent price decline of 6.8% in Talos Energy Inc.'s (NYSE:TALO) stock may have disappointed insiders who bought US$905k worth of shares at an average price of US$9.73 in the past 12 months. Insiders invest with the hopes of seeing their money grow in value over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth US$867k, which is not what they expected.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Talos Energy

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Founder Timothy Duncan for US$343k worth of shares, at about US$9.81 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$9.32 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Talos Energy insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:TALO Insider Trading Volume December 20th 2021

Talos Energy Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Talos Energy. Overall, four insiders shelled out US$905k for shares in the company -- and none sold. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership of Talos Energy

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From looking at our data, insiders own US$4.5m worth of Talos Energy stock, about 0.6% of the company. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Talos Energy Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Talos Energy stock. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Talos Energy and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

