Insiders who placed huge bets on Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) earlier this year would be disappointed with the 9.2% drop

Insiders who acquired US$1.1m worth of Parsons Corporation's (NYSE:PSN) stock at an average price of US$35.03 in the past 12 months may be dismayed by the recent 9.2% price decline. Insiders buy with the expectation to see their investments rise in value over a period of time. However, recent losses have rendered their above investment worth US$933k which is not ideal.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Parsons

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CFO & Executive VP George Ball for US$874k worth of shares, at about US$34.95 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$31.09). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Parsons insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:PSN Insider Trading Volume December 20th 2021

Parsons is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Parsons insiders own about US$13m worth of shares. That equates to 0.4% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Parsons Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Parsons shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Parsons insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Parsons. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Parsons that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

But note: Parsons may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

