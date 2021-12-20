Insiders who placed huge bets on Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) earlier this year would be disappointed with the 7.5% drop

The recent price decline of 7.5% in Olo Inc.'s (NYSE:OLO) stock may have disappointed insiders who bought US$1.9m worth of shares at an average price of US$25.00 in the past 12 months. Insiders purchase with the hope of seeing their investments increase in value over time. However, due to recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth US$1.6m, which is not great.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Olo

The insider Colin Neville made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$550k worth of shares at a price of US$25.00 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$21.82. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Olo insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:OLO Insider Trading Volume December 20th 2021

Olo is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Olo insiders own 4.2% of the company, worth about US$138m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Olo Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Olo insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Olo insiders feel good about the company's future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Olo has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

But note: Olo may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

