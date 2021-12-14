Insiders who placed huge bets on Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) earlier this year would be disappointed with the 5.3% drop

Insiders who acquired US$4.4m worth of Membership Collective Group Inc.'s (NYSE:MCG) stock at an average price of US$12.87 in the past 12 months may be dismayed by the recent 5.3% price decline. This is not good as insiders invest based on expectations that their money will appreciate over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their original investment is now worth only US$4.2m.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Membership Collective Group

The Executive Chairman Ronald Burkle made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.4m worth of shares at a price of US$12.33 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$12.25. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Membership Collective Group insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:MCG Insider Trading Volume December 14th 2021

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Membership Collective Group insiders own 33% of the company, worth about US$819m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Membership Collective Group Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Membership Collective Group insiders feel good about the company's future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Membership Collective Group you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

