Insiders who placed huge bets on Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) earlier this year would be disappointed with the 19% drop

Insiders who bought US$9.2m worth of Helbiz, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HLBZ) stock at an average buy price of US$1.88 over the last year may be disappointed by the recent 19% decrease in the stock. Insiders invest with the hopes of seeing their money grow in value over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth US$2.4m, which is not what they expected.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Helbiz Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Founder Salvatore Palella bought US$2.4m worth of shares at a price of US$1.50 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$0.48. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Salvatore Palella was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Salvatore Palella bought a total of 4.87m shares over the year at an average price of US$1.88. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:HLBZ Insider Trading Volume August 2nd 2022

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Helbiz insiders own 64% of the company, worth about US$11m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Helbiz Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Helbiz. Nice! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, Helbiz has 3 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

