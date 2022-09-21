Insiders who placed huge bets on Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) earlier this year would be disappointed with the 11% drop

The recent price decline of 11% in Geospace Technologies Corporation's (NASDAQ:GEOS) stock may have disappointed insiders who bought US$1.1m worth of shares at an average price of US$5.17 in the past 12 months. Insiders purchase with the hope of seeing their investments increase in value over time. However, due to recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth US$966k, which is not great.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Geospace Technologies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Chairman of the Board Gary Owens made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$400k worth of shares at a price of US$5.41 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$4.52). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Geospace Technologies insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGS:GEOS Insider Trading Volume September 21st 2022

Insiders At Geospace Technologies Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Geospace Technologies. Independent Chairman of the Board Gary Owens spent US$424k on stock, and there wasn't any selling. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 7.1% of Geospace Technologies shares, worth about US$4.2m, according to our data. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Do The Geospace Technologies Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Geospace Technologies stock. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Be aware that Geospace Technologies is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is significant...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

