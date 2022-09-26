Insiders who placed huge bets on Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) earlier this year would be disappointed with the 11% drop

The recent 11% drop in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated's (NYSE:DBD) stock could come as a blow to insiders who purchased US$955k worth of stock at an average buy price of US$3.36 over the past 12 months. Insiders buy with the expectation to see their investments rise in value over a period of time. However, recent losses have rendered their above investment worth US$782k which is not ideal.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Diebold Nixdorf Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Arthur Anton made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$293k worth of shares at a price of US$2.93 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$2.75). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While Diebold Nixdorf insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. They paid about US$3.36 on average. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:DBD Insider Trading Volume September 26th 2022

Diebold Nixdorf is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Does Diebold Nixdorf Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 5.9% of Diebold Nixdorf shares, worth about US$13m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Diebold Nixdorf Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Diebold Nixdorf shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Diebold Nixdorf insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Diebold Nixdorf. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Diebold Nixdorf.

Of course Diebold Nixdorf may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.