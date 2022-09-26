Insiders who placed huge bets on Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) earlier this year would be disappointed with the 12% drop

Insiders who bought US$826k worth of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:BOOT) stock at an average buy price of US$70.38 over the last year may be disappointed by the recent 12% decrease in the stock. Insiders invest with the hopes of seeing their money grow in value over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth US$669k, which is not what they expected.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Boot Barn Holdings

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Chairman of the Board, Peter Starrett, for US$335k worth of shares, at about US$134 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$57.03. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. Notably Peter Starrett was also the biggest buyer, having purchased US$826k worth of shares.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 11.73k shares for US$826k. But they sold 5.89k shares for US$671k. Overall, Boot Barn Holdings insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:BOOT Insider Trading Volume September 26th 2022

Insiders At Boot Barn Holdings Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Boot Barn Holdings insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought US$536k worth of shares. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership Of Boot Barn Holdings

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From our data, it seems that Boot Barn Holdings insiders own 0.5% of the company, worth about US$9.2m. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Boot Barn Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Boot Barn Holdings stock. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Boot Barn Holdings that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

